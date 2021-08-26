Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2021 5 forms, 4 types of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday
The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)
 The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and the decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday. They supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12 this year.

 

The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.

For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced for Rs 3,000 (for a large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.

The rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence.

 

Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been abolished, according to Drone Rules, 2021.

No flight permission will be required up to 400 feet in "green zones" and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter, the new rules stated.

"Green zones" means the airspace up to a vertical distance of 400 feet that has not been designated as red zone or yellow zone in the airspace map.

An interactive airspace map with green, yellow and red zones shall be displayed on the digital sky platform within 30 days of publication of these new rules.

 

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones.

No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned, adding that maximum penalty for violations have been reduced to Rs 1 lakh.

According to the new rules, the type certificate and unique identification number will be required only when a drone is to be operated in India.

If a drone is being imported or manufactured only for export purposes, it will be exempted from type certification and the requirement of unique identification number.

 

Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council will be set up to facilitate drone-friendly regulatory regime in the country, according to the draft rules.

The rules also stated that there would be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

Digital sky platform will be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system, the new rules mentioned.

Tags: drone regulation, drone rules 2021, drone rules


