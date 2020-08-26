154th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government to take back land if no project built

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SA ISHAQUI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 8:19 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 8:19 am IST
Industries minister orders his staff to review industrial land allocations
The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd has been asked to serve show-cause notices on industrialists who took allocation of land but have done nothing with it. (File Photo)
 The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd has been asked to serve show-cause notices on industrialists who took allocation of land but have done nothing with it. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to issue show-cause
notices to industrialists who received government land but failed to start their units as per the agreement.

In a review of the initiatives taken by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC) on Tuesday, industries minister K.T. Rama Rao instructed officials to monitor the progress of various projects that were allotted lands in the state. He asked officials to serve show-cause notices on firms that have not yet started up their operations.

 

Rama Rao chaired a series of review meetings with officials on Tuesday. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar and heads of the departments of finance, industries and municipal admin participated in the meeting.

Rama Rao launched the e-SFC 360 degree view digital platform of the Telangana State Financial Corporation.

The minister reviewed the work done on Hyderabad Pharma City and instructed that it be built to international anti-pollution standards. He said Pharma City would have zero liquid discharge units, and arrangements would be made for centralized treatment of waste material.

 

The minister instructed the officials to start skill training centres to train local youth who will be given top priority during the recruitment by the companies in Hyderabad Pharma City.

Tags: k t rama rao, pharma city, telangana state industrial infrastructure corporation ltd
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


