155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2020 Sonia Gandhi pitches ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi pitches for Opposition unity against Modi sarkar

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 26, 2020, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 6:55 pm IST
Gandhi convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.
Sonia Gandhi's zoom meeting with Opposition CMs.
 Sonia Gandhi's zoom meeting with Opposition CMs.

Chief Ministers of various Opposition parties on Wednesday discussed the issue of GST payment to states, with Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying the Centre's refusal to reimburse the states was nothing short of betrayal of the people by the Modi government.

Gandhi convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting.

Need for Opposition unity

In her introductory remarks, Sonia Gandhi said she agreed with Banerjee and Thackeray that all opposition-ruled states should together fight the Centre for their rights.

"We have to work together and fight together against the Central government," Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray.

 

"We should decide whether we have to fight or fear," Thackeray said at the meeting.

Banerjee earlier said the situation was "very serious" and Opposition-ruled states should fight unitedly. Gandhi called for more such meetings of like-minded parties in the larger interest of the country and the public's good.

On GST and corona-induced economic crisis

Gandhi said the issue of GST compensation being paid to states on time according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial but this is not happening.

She said dues have accumulated and the finances of all states have been affected badly, while the central government continues to profiteer from "unilateral" cesses which are non-shareable with states and corner this revenue.

 

"This refusal to compensate the states is nothing short of a betrayal by the Modi government and a betrayal of trust of the people of India," she said at the meeting.

Gehlot urged Gandhi to lead a delegation of Opposition CMs to the prime minister or president to discuss the issue of economic impact due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Rajasthan CM also accused the Centre of “doing nothing” at a time when the revenue collection has declined and people are suffering.

Everyone knows what economists are saying but the Centre "did nothing except holding video conferences", he said, claiming that the Union government did not consider their suggestions.

 

On the policy front

Gandhi termed the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation as "anti-democratic" and alleged that the laws to protect the environment and public health are being weakened by the Modi government.

"There has been a nationwide outcry against the Draft EIA Notification 2020 which is deeply anti-democratic. Laws meant to protect the environment, livelihoods and public health are being weakened," she said, noting that the auction of coal mines has also been objected to by some chief ministers.

 

She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the Opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government.

"This is a setback for progressive, secular and scientific values and reveals insensitivity to what the states have been saying. Problems of students and examinations are being dealt with very uncaringly," she said.

On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urged all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

 

...
Tags: coalition of opposition parties, coronavirus impact on economy, coronavirus lockdown, gst payments, sonia gandhi, iit-jee, neet entrance examinations


Latest From Nation

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states. (ANI Photo)

CMs of opposition parties unite against Centre for undermining states' rights

Representational image.

Any further delay in JEE, NEET will have serious repercussions: IIT-Delhi director

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers

Representational image.

Odisha woman ends life after daughter's morphed photos go viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting as Delhi sees a surge in coronavirus cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Raigad building collapse: Death toll stands at 13; elderly woman rescued from debris

Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district. (PTI)

India deploys troops equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh

The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force. (PTI)

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham