Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra acting like Super CM, alleges Congress

Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Wednesday released a copy of a letter, reportedly sent by seven BJP MLAs to the BJP high command accusing CM BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra of functioning as “Super CM” and indulging in corruption of over Rs 5000 crore by taking a 15 percent commission or VST (Vijayendra Service Tax) to get any government-related done.

Lakshman did not divulge the names of the seven BJP MLAs. But he released the list of 31 people who are involved in Vijayendra’s team, including certain prominent names.

Addressing a press meet in Mysuru, Lakshman said that the BJP MLAs have in the letter stated that the 78-year-old Yeddyurappa is only a constitutional and technical Chief Minister and that Vijayendra has been functioning as a "Super CM", taking advantage of his father's advanced age.

"Vijayendra and his family members, their children, grand children and others are running a parallel alternate 4G (fourth generation) state government like a private limited company by forming a club of 31 members. They are getting government-related work done for Commission," the Congress party alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had termed Congress-led Siddaramaiah government as 10 percent government, but now Vijayendra has been taking a 15 percent commission for getting government-related job done, the party further alleged.

While the Chief Minister has been saying that Karnataka is not getting its expected GST share from the Central government, the Congress added, he has maintained a mysterious silence on the VST (Vijayendra Service Tax).

"There has to be an investigation on Rs 5000 crore worth corruption charges against Vijayendra by Supreme Court, high court judge or CBI. The state government must order an investigation within 10 days. Else, while we already have collected certain documents related to that alleged corruption and will produce them before ACB, lokayuktha, CBI and the courts. We will also release audio and video clippings on how much the 31 members of the BYV gang have received from certain babus and through commissions," he said.

Lakshman said that that the seven legislators have complained that no major work happens in the state government without Vijayendra’s consent and that BSY himself had expressed his helplessness on this matter.

"By releasing grant in aid to few Opposition leaders, they have even silenced them. If the same trend continues, it would be difficult for the BJP to come to power again in the state. Party high command has to take this into cognizance and find the amount collected and properties brought within state and outside the state by Vijayendra and ensure they are seized and the money reaches the treasury back,” he added.

Being in a party for which self respect is its “mantra”, it is humiliating for MLAs to stretch hands before Vijayendra. This trend has affected effective implementation of developmental works, he stated.

Interestingly, the Congress spokesperson called the BJP-led Central government an efficient and honest administration, but termed the state government corrupt. He added that the father-son duo hold all major portfolios and apparently block others from raising the issue in party meetings or legislator meets.

Lakshman also claimed that Vijayendra's corrupt practices may endanger his father's political career,adding that the CM's is himself backing dynastic politics that he once accused former PM Deve Gowda of.