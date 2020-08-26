154th Day Of Lockdown

China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, says Chinese envoy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 4:10 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 4:14 am IST
The Chinese envoy also said China was the first major country to achieve economic recovery in this (coronavirus) pandemic
Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
 Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that both India and China should abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology, and get rid of the old game of ‘one's gain is another's loss’ and ‘zero-sum game’,” adding that his country wants to put its boundary dispute with India “at an appropriate place” and “push bilateral relations back on track at an early date”.

"As two rising major neighbours, China and India should abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology, and get rid of the old game of “One's gain is another's loss” and “zero-sum game”. Otherwise, you would be led astray and go down a wrong path," he said.

 

The Chinese envoy to India has also claimed that China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat, further adding that both countries should treat each other’s differences in a mature and rational manner and properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation.

The comments were released by the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday but were made a week ago at a China-India Youth Webinar. It comes amid reluctance by Chinese PLA troops to move back from their positions in the Ladakh sector despite several rounds of talks at senior diplomatic and military levels between the countries, much to the dismay of India.

 

Sun further said that China and India should treat from each other as equals and seek common ground while reserving differences.

"We should respect the diversity of the world and treat each other’s differences in a mature and rational manner. We need mutual respect and appreciation, be open and inclusive, so that we can trust each other and live in harmony."

The Chinese envoy also said China was the first major country to achieve economic recovery in this (coronavirus) pandemic.

...
