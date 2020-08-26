155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2020 Centre must clarify ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre must clarify stand on interest waiver during moratorium: Supreme Court

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
'The Centre had not made its stand clear despite the fact that ample powers were available with it under the Disaster Management Act'
Representational
 Representational

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's alleged inaction and asked it to clarify its stand within a week on the waiver of interest on interest for deferred payments of instalments for loans during the moratorium period announced due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the Centre had not made its stand clear on the issue despite the fact that ample powers were available with it under the Disaster Management Act and was "hiding behind the RBI".

 

The apex court granted time to the government after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a week's time to file a response.

"My Lordships may not say that. We are working in coordination with RBI," Mehta said.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and Justice M R Shah, asked the solicitor general to clarify stand on the Disaster Management Act and whether additional interest on existing interest could be accrued.

Mehta argued that there cannot be a common solution for all the problems.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, informed the bench that the loan moratorium's deadline would end on August 31 and sought its extension.

 

"I am only saying that till these pleas are decided, the extension should not end," Sibal said.

The apex court has now posted the matter for hearing on September 1.

The top court had earlier said there was "no merit in charging interest on interest" for deferred loan payment installments during the moratorium period announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Agra resident Gajendra Sharma, who has sought a direction to declare the portion of the RBI's March 27 notification "as ultra vires to the extent it charges interest on the loan amount during the moratorium period, which create hardship to the petitioner being borrower and creates hindrance and obstruction in 'right to life' guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India".

 

Sharma has also sought a direction to the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide relief in repayment of loan by not charging interest during the moratorium period.

On June 4, the top court had sought the Finance Ministry's reply on the waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period after the RBI said it would not be prudent to go for a forced waiver of interest risking financial viability of the banks.

The top court had said there were two aspects under consideration in this matter - no interest payment on loans during the moratorium period and no interest to be charged on interest.

 

It said these were challenging times and it was a serious issue as on one hand, moratorium was granted and on the other, interest was charged on loans.

...
Tags: moratorium on loan repayment, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Representational image. (AFP)

Gujarat tops Export Preparedness Index 2020, Maharashtra ranks second

Representational image

Shady deals, transactions linked to Chinese firms being probed in gamers' suicide

Delhi high court (ANI photo)

HC declines to entertain PIL against transfer of Rs 15cr to PM CARES fund by ICAI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andaman-Nicobar reports 41 new virus cases, two deaths

A worker uses an oximeter on a resident before collecting swab sample at a public health centre. — PTI photo

Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting as Delhi sees a surge in coronavirus cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

India deploys troops equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh

The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force. (PTI)

Pune businessman arrested for cheating man held in Explosive Substances Act case

Kapil, who had acquaintance with Raj and offered help to get him out on bail and took Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent.

China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, says Chinese envoy

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham