155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2020 Any further delay in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Any further delay in JEE, NEET will have serious repercussions: IIT-Delhi director

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 5:24 pm IST
Rao's comments come in the wake of growing clamour for postponing the two crucial exams in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: Any further delay in conducting entrance exams JEE and NEET will have "serious repercussions" on not only the academic calendar but also career of bright students, IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said. Rao's comments come in the wake of growing clamour for postponing the two crucial exams in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The consequences of postponing these exams any further can have serious repercussions on IIT academic calendars and for candidates. I fail to see how we can run two batches together. It will become a zero academic year for lakhs of students. Our academic calendars are too packed already and linked to too many other things. The delays can impact the careers of so many bright students.

 

"We have already lost six months. If we conduct the exams in September, we can at least start the sessions in Indian Institutes of Technology (could be online) in December. Tinkering with the examination pattern or admission processes in these times will also be detrimental and unfair for everyone," Rao said in a social media post.

He said coronavirus is not going to go away for at least a year and we cannot be perpetually in lockdown mode, and appealed to the students to "trust the institutions" and take the entrance tests while strictly following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

 

"COVID is not going to go away for another six months to one year. We all need to get used to this new normal. The earlier we realise that, the better it is for all of us. The last postponement of exams definitely helped us prepare well now. I feel sad for those serious students preparing for these examinations. I did receive a large number of emails from them. As if COVID-19 is not enough, this uncertainty about exam dates is further adding to the stress levels of students. Personally, I am for conducting these examinations by taking all precautions and following social distancing norms. Lockdown is not a solution to COVID. Lockdown was needed to prepare ourselves better," he said.

 

The IIT director also noted that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is now conducted multiple times a year.

"Incase some students cannot write the JEE Main this time, they can take the exam after six months again. I don't see any reason for a concern. As the JEE Advanced organising institute, I assure everyone that IITs will do their best and put their best foot forward in organising the JEE Advanced examination," he said.

Rao said they will also be closely monitoring the situation and take necessary steps as required.

 

"Health of candidates is of utmost concern to all of us. We all have children and we can connect with the parents of candidates," he said.

The JEE Main and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, the Ministry of Education officials had on Tuesday said, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET is planned on September 13.

Several opposition leaders in India, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and DMK president M K Stalin have demanded the exams be postponed.

 

...
Tags: neet examination, coronavirus (covid-19), iit-jee


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi's zoom meeting with Opposition CMs.

Sonia Gandhi pitches for Opposition unity against Modi sarkar

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states. (ANI Photo)

CMs of opposition parties unite against Centre for undermining states' rights

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers

Representational image.

Odisha woman ends life after daughter's morphed photos go viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Andaman-Nicobar reports 41 new virus cases, two deaths

A worker uses an oximeter on a resident before collecting swab sample at a public health centre. — PTI photo

Supreme Court adjourns Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs by two weeks

JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam.

Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting as Delhi sees a surge in coronavirus cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Raigad building collapse: Death toll stands at 13; elderly woman rescued from debris

Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham