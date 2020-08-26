155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2020 Amid fresh rise in c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that at present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city.

 

The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, adding that everyone should wear face mask and maintain social distancing at public places.

He said that after August 17, there has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, he said, adding that the government has a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant.

"Only 3,700 COVID beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states," Kejriwal said.

 

He asserted that no death of any COVID-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14.

...
Tags: covid-19 cases in india, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in delhi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


