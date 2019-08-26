MP Congress opposes fine on BJP leader

“Opposition parties stage demonstrations against the government. There is nothing unusual in it. We too held demonstrations and were jailed”, PC Sharma told reporters.

Bhopal: The ruling Congress here on Sunday opposed the move by police to recover Rs 23.76 lakh from former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh for staging protest march here on August 20 without taking permission from the authorities.

State law minister P.C. Sharma strongly resented the police action and sought review of the order to recover the money from the leader.

