Jagan to attend anti-Naxal meeting chaired by Amit Shah today, KCR to skip

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is unlikely to take part in a meeting on anti-Maoist operations which would be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

However, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced his intentions to attend the meeting. In the meeting, Shah would share his views and plans on mitigating the Naxalite problem by ushering in development in the affected areas.

According to News18 report, Reddy is scheduled to hold meetings with other Union ministers to seek funds for development and resolve issues like bifurcation, irrigation and lifting of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.