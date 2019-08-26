Furniture case booked on Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police has booked a case against former AP speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao for allegedly sending Assem-bly furniture to his house.

Police registered the case against Mr Siva Prasada Rao and his son Sivaram-akrishna under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) based on a complaint by Assembly section officer Eshwar Rao.

Officials complained to the police after they confirmed that Assembly material was being used for personal purposes. They also identified that the Assembly furniture has been utilised at his house and two-wheeler showroom.