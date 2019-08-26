Chennithala criticises Modi pat by Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: The dispute over Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should not be demonised” has hit the Congress leaders in Kerala too.

Mr Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had touched a raw nerve when he had said that he was reiterating for six years that Mr Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. He felt that it would only add credibility to the Opposition’s criticisms whenever he errs. On Sunday, Mr Chennithala dismissed Tharoor’s comment by saying that Mr Modi’s actions were unacceptable almost all the time. “There is no need to praise Modi after he had committed 1,000 mistakes. Unacceptable beh-aviour can never be eulogised. The Congress will continue its fight against Modi,” said Chennithala.

Tharoor didn’t listen to Chennithala’s comments. When Tharoor came out with his book, The Paradoxical Prime MInister he had said that PM Modi was not completely worthless.

“No one needs to teach me how to take on Modi. Among the few Congress leaders, I have always been vocal against the BJP. If we don’t acknowledge good deeds of Modi, we are bound to lose credibility”, Tharoor said.