3 workers crushed under MMTS train

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 1:11 am IST
 Three workers died on the spot after they were hit by an MMTS train between Hitec City and Hafeezpet railway stations at about 8,45 am on Tuesday. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Three workers died on the spot after they were hit by an MMTS train between Hitec City and Hafeezpet railway stations at about 8,45 am on Tuesday.

The victims were crossing the tracks to return home from a grocery shop when they were hit by MMTS Train 47176 on the Lingampally-Falaknuma route, Nampally Government Railway Protection (GRP) police said.

The victims were natives of Wanaparthy and working at a building in Hafeezpet, GRP inspector A. Srinivas said. They were identified as R. Rajappa (60), Srinivas (35) and K. Krishna (50).

The bus crossing the tracks did not check the train approaching from their left side, he said.

Railway police registered a case of suspicious death under section (174 CRPC) and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

