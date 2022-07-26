  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2022 Sonia Gandhi's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 26, 2022, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 9:53 am IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

She is expected to depose before the federal probe agency around noon today for recording of her statement by the ED investigating officer, officials said.

Initially, she was summoned by the agency on Monday but it was deferred by a day.

The 75-five-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency, that is probing alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Officials said that like it was on the first day of her appearance, all Covid-appropriate protocols will be put in place Tuesday as well such as stationing of doctors and an ambulance, 'Covid negative' certificates of investigators and proper physical distancing between Gandhi and the team of investigators.

Gandhi's children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are expected to accompany her to the ED office again like they did last week.

Vadra may again stay back in order to provide any medicines and other medical care, if required.

The Congress has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and termed it "political vendetta".

The Delhi Police is also expected to deploy a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricade the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response on Swamy's plea. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.

The Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets. 

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, enforcement directorate (ed), national herald case, congress chief sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case
ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Latest From Nation

As the protesting Opposition members stalled proceedings after it reassembled following an adjournment of around 20 minutes, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore (from Tamil Nadu, also the Telangana Congress incharge), T.N. Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas from Kerala. — ANI

4 Congress MPs suspended in Lok Sabha

They urged the government to take steps to release the promised Rs 20,000 to the rescued victims within a week after their rescue, provide alternative livelihoods to them through SHGs and cooperatives to break the chain of debt bondage and introduce community-based rehabilitation. — Representational Image/DC

Women leaders write letter seeking GO implementation for trafficking survivors

Bhatti (in picture) went to Rajgopal Reddy’s residence and held discussions amidst rumours that a section of Congress leaders had complained to the party high command against Rajgopal’s outburst and pressed for initiating disciplinary action. — DC Image

Rajagopal Reddy remains uncertain over shifting to BJP

Nageswara said there was no cancellation of ration cards. — PTI

AP to start PMGKY rice distribution from August 1; no cancellation of ration cards



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu: My being President is success for all poor

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind posing with the new President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (AFP)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->