SC collegium names 6 new judges for Telangana HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court collegiums, in a meeting held on Monday, recommended the names of six advocates as judges in the Telangana High Court. It sent proposals to the Union government to appoint practising advocates E.V. Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, Kaja Sarath, J. Srinvasa Rao and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao. If the proposal is approved by the Centre, Telangana High Court will have a total number of 33 judges.

E.V. Venugopal has 28 years of experience in writ jurisdiction and international law. He was born in 1967 in Karimnagar and completed his BA and LLB. He has practised as advocate in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Nagesh Bheemapaka, born in 1969, belongs to the SC community and is a native of Khammam district. After completing his LLB, he enrolled as an advocate in 1993. Bheemapaka has practised in various branches of law and has served as assistant government pleader and government pleader for mines. He is currently the government pleader for medical and health in the Telangana High Court.

Pulla Karthik, born on June 4, 1967 in Jagtial, completed his education in government institutions. He did his LLB. from University College of Law, Osmania University and LLM from the PG College of Osmania University. He enrolled as an advocate in 1996. In 2015, he was appointed government pleader at the erstwhile AP Administrative Tribunal in Hyderabad. In 2017, he was appointed government pleader in the High Court.

Kaja Sarath has been practising as an advocate in various courts after his enrolment in 1997. Sarath, born on January 29, 1971, in Bhadrachalam, studied in government institutions from his school to his PG. He did his Bachelor of Law from Campus Law College, Andhra University.

J. Srinivasa Rao was born in 1969 in Lingannapet of Sircilla district. After completing his LLB from Osmania University, Srinivasa Rao, enrolled as advocate in 1999 and joined the chambers of senior counsel G. Krishna Murthy. He has practised in writ services and non-services matters. In 2015, he was appointed standing counsel for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao is currently assistant solicitor general of India for the High Court of Telangana since 2019. He was born in 1969 in Mahabubabad district and enrolled as an advocate in 2001.

