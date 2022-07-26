Telangana's Monkeypox patient stable

The first patient suspected to be infected by monkeypox being treated at Fever Hospital in Nallakunta. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Hyderabad: The condition of a 40-year-old man from Kamareddy, who was admitted to Fever Hospital on Sunday with possible monkeypox symptoms is stable. His test results will be out on Tuesday.

The patient, who has lesions on his face, chest, neck, and hands, is receiving symptomatic therapy in accordance with ICMR standards, according to Fever Hospital Superintendent Dr K. Shankar.

The patient had returned from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20. He developed rashes on July 23 and visited a private hospital in Kamareddy the following morning. He was then referred to the local government hospital and then to the Fever Hospital.

Health minister Harish Rao, speaking elsewhere, said that Gandhi Hospital and the National Institute of Virology in Pune would analyse the patient's samples. Asked about monkeypox screening for travellers at airports, he said that it fell under the purview of the Union government.

"Passengers need to be scrutinised, especially those from the Gulf and Africa. Trends indicate that the virus is more prevalent in these regions. In light of this, we request the government of India to conduct medical testing for monkeypox at airports," he added.