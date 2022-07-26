Hyderebad: Residents fall ill after drinking dirty water

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Residents of Anandnagar Colony, located in the vicinity of the water board’s head office in Khairatabad, alleged that they fell ill due to consumption of polluted water. A resident of the colony, Sanjay Bora, told that he and his neighbours fell ill over the past few days.

“Ever since these incessant rains started, we have been receiving contaminated water. Despite having a water purifier, I fell sick after consuming it. I had to visit a nearby clinic after I started loose motions. People are suffering from diarrhoea,” he said.

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. Such complaints have been pouring in from multiple localities in the city. “This type of water seems to be (supplied) in most parts of the city, including my area, across the Erragadda division, near Don Bosco School Road...,” said Mohammed Imran, a resident of Erragadda.