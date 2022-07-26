  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2022 Govt. departments no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt. departments not paying power dues of Rs 5,146 crore to APSPDCL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jul 26, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 12:33 am IST
APERC launched a one-time settlement scheme for all government entities including the civic bodies, to pay their electricity dues with a waiver of the surcharge. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 APERC launched a one-time settlement scheme for all government entities including the civic bodies, to pay their electricity dues with a waiver of the surcharge. (Representational Image/ PTI)

TIRUPATI: While consumers are burdened with power bills and penalties on delayed payments, the bills of various government departments and related entities in the erstwhile Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are pending for long.

Their payment dues to the Southern Power Distribution Company (AP-SPDPCL) have risen to a whopping Rs 5,146 crore as on June 30, 2022.

SPDCL is faced with a tough time as these entities at all levels – corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats and other departments and offices—are simply buying time on one or other pretext, vis-à-vis payment of the bills.

DISCOM officials said several pleas and correspondences with these entities did not produce the desired results.

The state government has accorded permission to deduct at source the dues from the Panchayat Raj Department, which is the main defaulter. Yet, its arrears in the payments continued to only grow.

According to SPDCL officials, there are nearly 1,16,681 electricity connections (corporations, municipalities, panchayats and the irrigation department) in these five erstwhile districts. They are mostly not paying power bills for the past few years. Altogether, they owe Rs 5,146 crore to the SPDCL, including a surcharge amount of Rs 1,971 crore, as on June 30, 2022.

Notably, the APERC launched a one-time settlement scheme for all government entities including the civic bodies, to pay their electricity dues with a waiver of the surcharge.

In a fresh appeal, the SPDCL has urged the defaulters to pay the arrears in full on or before September 10, 2022 to avail the surcharge waiver offer.

As per official reports, various government bodies in Tirupati district have outstanding bills of Rs 865.23 crore. This includes a surcharge of about Rs 351.29 crore. On condition that the surcharge is waived, they will have to pay only Rs 513.94 crore.

Similarly, government offices, which have outstanding bills of Rs 18.81 crore, need pay only Rs 13.74 crore, post deduction of the surcharge amount of Rs 5.07 crore.

...
Tags: power bills, southern power distribution company (spdcl), andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 26 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The patient is in isolation at the hospital, awaiting test results to confirm the presence of monkeypox. (DC Image)

Monkeypox suspect in PPE sparks ire

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderebad: Residents fall ill after drinking dirty water

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (File)

Don’t drag kids into politics: KTR

News

TRS meeting today in Rajgopal constituency



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->