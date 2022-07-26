Govt completes Rythu Bandhu fund transfers for kharif season

Hyderabad: The government on Monday completed the disbursement of funds to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, by direct bank transfer to the tune of Rs 7,654.53 crore to 68,94,486 farmers in the state.

As per a statement issued by the government, the government has so far transferred Rs 58,448 crore under the scheme since May 2018.

During its launch in 2018, Rs 4,000 per acre was paid for each of kharif and rabi seasons. The amount was later enhanced to Rs 5,000 per acre, totalling Rs 10,000 per acre for both sowing seasons.

In the latest fund release, the government covered 1.53 crore acres of agricultural land, following the addition of nearly 1.5 lakh acres, from the last rabi season.

As part of farmer initiatives, the government is also extending Rythu Bima free insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh through collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India.