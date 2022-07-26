  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2022 Focus on increasing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Focus on increasing state revenues: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 26, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held a review meeting on revenue earning departments at the camp office. (File photo: By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held a review meeting on revenue earning departments at the camp office. (File photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held a review meeting on revenue earning departments at the camp office here and directed the officials to focus on increasing the revenue in the Stamps and Registrations, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Mining departments.

The CM said registrations services started in 51 Village/Ward Secretariats. Arrangements were made in 650 Village/Ward Secretariats to start registration services. On October 2, the services will be started in another 2,000 Village/Ward Secretariats.

In a review related to revenue-earning departments including Excise, Revenue, Municipal Administration, Mines, and Forest Department, the CM directed the officials to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in tax collection without leaving any scope for legal disputes. He stressed the need for resolving the complaints and objections raised by the taxpayers on a priority basis in order to have a smooth flow of taxes.

He advised the officials to use state-of-the-art technology to restrict tax evasion and check the use of fake bills. Officials informed the CM that the Data Analytics Center is being strengthened.

The CM said that strict measures should be adopted to prevent corruption in Sub-Registrar offices and told them to focus more on the government offices where there is a possibility of corruption, along with the sub-registrar's office, MRO, MDO, RDO, and Collector's offices.

He called for display of the toll-free number of ACB 14400 prominently in every government office and hospital.

Asserting that corruption can be eradicated only through strong measures, the chief minister asked the top officials to keep the action-taken reports on the calls being attended through the toll-free number.

Jagan asked the officials to display the list of services available in the registration offices at the village secretariats along with a list of the benefits of the registration services to enable the people come forward and avail the services.

Officials informed the CM that registrations are being done in secretariats of 51 villages so far, while arrangements are being made to extend these services to another 650 villages. “We are moving ahead to start them in all 2000 village /ward secretariats by October 2, 2022.”

Officials said the permissions for the Red Sander auction will be obtained from the Centre soon. The chief minister told them to act carefully in securing the stock currently under the control of the forest department, verify the stocks every month and update the details.

Reviewing the Excise, Jagan directed the officials to prevent the manufacture and supply of illicit liquor. He said that women police played a vital role in curbing illegal liquor sales in villages and asked the authorities to frame an SOP based on the role of the women police in village secretariats.

The CM also reviewed the auction of Agrigold assets and directed the authorities to resolve the disputes at the earliest. As promised, the government had paid Rs 905.57 crore to Agrigold victims.

Ministers Narayanaswamy, Ramachandra Reddy, Prasada Rao and Adimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, forest environment special CS Nirab Prasad, municipal administration special CS Srilakshmi, revenue special CS Rajat Bhargava and other officials participated in the review meetings.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, stamps and registrations department, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 26 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The patient is in isolation at the hospital, awaiting test results to confirm the presence of monkeypox. (DC Image)

Monkeypox suspect in PPE sparks ire

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderebad: Residents fall ill after drinking dirty water

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (File)

Don’t drag kids into politics: KTR

News

TRS meeting today in Rajgopal constituency



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->