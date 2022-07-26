  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2022 Rajnath approves swa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath approves swarm drones buy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:16 am IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The defence acquisition council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday gave initial approval for arms procurement proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore including autonomous surveillance and armed swarm drones for the Army.

The 'drone swarms' is a new frontier in military technology, where hundreds of small drones in a coordinated manner are programmed to take down a target. The enormous number of drones taking part in the attack makes the air defence system virtually ineffective.

Militaries around the world are looking at the use of drones after Azerbaijan used them to defeat Armenia. Drones are being used by the Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia and by Ukranian forces against Russia.

The DAC gave approval for the purchase of 4 lakh carbines for close-quarters battle. For enhanced protection against enemy snipers along the Line of Control, and in close combat counter-terrorism operations, DAC gave initial approval to buy bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection.

DAC also approved the Navy’s proposal to procure an upgraded 1250KW capacity marine gas turbine generator for power generation application onboard the Kolkata class of ships through Indian industry.

The DAC also approved the proposal of procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Coast Guard under the Buy Indian scheme.

...
Tags: defence acquisition council, bulletproof jackets, swarm drones
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

3 TRS MPs among 19 suspended from RS

Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Heavy rains lash 13 districts in TS

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks if Finance Commission can regulate revenue to states to discourage freebies

To be held criminally responsible, a person must have known what they did during the criminal act and must be told that it was wrong under the law, said Mamta Rajkumar, a city-based activist. — AFP Photo

Jail dept. should reform prisoners: Activists



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->