CM reviews flood situation in state, keeps officials on toes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is in Delhi, monitored the rainfall situation in the state on Tuesday and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep the administration on high alert and take up rescue operations.

He also asked Somesh Kumar to issue strict instructions to officials and staff working in emergency services not to leave their workplaces and work in close coordination. Rao cautioned officials about increasing flood levels in Godavari again and asked them to take measures to shift people from the submerged areas to safer places. He also appealed to people to be on alert and urged them to halt their travel plans unless there was an emergency situation.

Following this, the Chief Minister, who is also accompanying the Chief Minister to Delhi, held a video conference with all district collectors and senior officials from Delhi on Tuesday. He directed the officials to be on high alert and ensure that there was no loss of human life. He cautioned officials about the flow in the Musi due to the huge inflow of water into Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Dana Kishore has been asked to work in close coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and regularly monitor the water flow in these tanks. Relief camps have already been identified by the GHMC and if needed, people to be affected by flood waters from these tanks would be shifted to relief camps, he said.

Similarly, all district collectors were told to be vigilant regarding causeways, low-lying areas, breaches to roads and tanks. All officials have to be stationed in their headquarters and any untoward incident has to be brought to the notice immediately for taking necessary action. All the line departments should work in close coordination, he added.

Senior officials of various departments participated in the video conference.