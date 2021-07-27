Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 TS, Maharashtra to e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS, Maharashtra to exchange two lions each

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Jul 27, 2021, 2:59 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Officials of the two states also discussed measures for protecting vultures in the two states
Insiders reveal the neighbouring state has taken the decision on two lions in their possession—a male and a female—because they have same parents. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 Insiders reveal the neighbouring state has taken the decision on two lions in their possession—a male and a female—because they have same parents. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: In what can be construed as good news, Maharashtra principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) G. Sai Prakash has expressed his willingness to exchange two lions from Nagpur Zoo with two lions from zoos in Telangana. Officials of the two states also discussed measures for protecting vultures in the two states.

Insiders reveal the neighbouring state has taken the decision on two lions in their possession—a male and a female—because they have same parents. “This would mean in case they mate, their cubs could be born with defects. Hence the exchange offer,” they said.

 

A source in TS Forest Department disclosed that they have accepted the proposal, since the number of lions in zoos of the state is also rising.

This is not all. Maharashtra PCCF also said they are taking measures to evacuate human settlements from tiger reserve areas. Sai Prakash went on to appreciate Telangana for increasing its greenery tremendously after taking up the Haritha Haram programme.

“The commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, cabinet ministers and all departmental heads is behind the success of Haritha Haram,” Telangana PCCF R. Shoba told her Maharashtra counterpart.

 

State PCCF (Social Forestry) R. M. Dobriyal made a presentation on Haritha Haram for the Maharashtra PCCF. He explained in detail various steps they took for taking up plantation on a massive scale and ensuring survival of the trees planted.

...
Tags: hyderabad zoo
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sarma recently said a resolution of border dispute with Mizoram may take some time as the people of Mizoram have encroached on almost 1,800 hectares of Assamese land in three districts. — DC file photo

6 cops die as Assam, Mizoram border row intensifies

Water was also flowing into the temple due to overflowing of river from Tungabhadra dam at about 15 km distance. — DC file photo

Tungabhadra dam gets full storage

The deceased IP must have been in employment on the date of diagnosis of COVID-19 disease and contributions for at least 70 days should have been paid or payable in respect of him/ her during a period of maximum one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of COVID-19 disease resulting in death. — Representational image?AP

ESI launches Relief Scheme for insured Covid victims

Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat reiterated the Centre’s earlier stand that it would bear the cost in the execution of Polavaram project as per cost estimates of April 1, 2014, hinting that it would not bear the additional costs. (PTI)

Polavaram: Centre averse to bearing extra cost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Madras HC orders notice to EC on pleas challenging election of Duraimurugan, others

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->