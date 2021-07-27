TS, Maharashtra to exchange two lions each

Insiders reveal the neighbouring state has taken the decision on two lions in their possession—a male and a female—because they have same parents. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: In what can be construed as good news, Maharashtra principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) G. Sai Prakash has expressed his willingness to exchange two lions from Nagpur Zoo with two lions from zoos in Telangana. Officials of the two states also discussed measures for protecting vultures in the two states.

Insiders reveal the neighbouring state has taken the decision on two lions in their possession—a male and a female—because they have same parents. “This would mean in case they mate, their cubs could be born with defects. Hence the exchange offer,” they said.

A source in TS Forest Department disclosed that they have accepted the proposal, since the number of lions in zoos of the state is also rising.

This is not all. Maharashtra PCCF also said they are taking measures to evacuate human settlements from tiger reserve areas. Sai Prakash went on to appreciate Telangana for increasing its greenery tremendously after taking up the Haritha Haram programme.

“The commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, cabinet ministers and all departmental heads is behind the success of Haritha Haram,” Telangana PCCF R. Shoba told her Maharashtra counterpart.

State PCCF (Social Forestry) R. M. Dobriyal made a presentation on Haritha Haram for the Maharashtra PCCF. He explained in detail various steps they took for taking up plantation on a massive scale and ensuring survival of the trees planted.