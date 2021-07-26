Srisaialm receives 4 lakh cusecs of water

The Jurala project opened up 40 crest gates on Sunday and let out 4,05,064 cusecs through the spillway and no water was used for power generation. (Twitter)

Kurnool: Dr. Neelama Sanjeeva Reddy Srisailam project received 4,05,064 cusecs of floodwater from Jurala project on Sunday as the Krishna river was swollen due to heavy inflows from upper reaches. The net realised inflows at Srisailam stood at 3,69,054 cusecs on Sunday evening as Telangana state pump house drew 25,426 cusecs for generation, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation scheme was provided 1,600 cusecs, said a project official.

For the first time during the season, Pothireddypadu head regulator started drawing waters from the Krishna river as 4,000 cusecs were discharged through the head regulator Malayal-HNSS, he said.

The Srisailam project now stores 120.9522 tmc ft of water out of its total capacity of 215.753 tmc ft and the waters reached the height of 864.60 feet out of its total height of 885 feet.