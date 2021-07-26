Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 Polavaram gets big i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polavaram gets big inflow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 26, 2021, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 9:43 am IST
Godavari bund at Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal witnessed flood-related erosion and the people are faced with the flood threat
The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning. — DC Image.A. Manikanta Kumar
KAKINADA: As floodwaters entered islet villages in P Gannavaram mandal of Konaseema in East Godavari district, three Lanka villages lost road connectivity. 

The people of Arigerivarilanka, Pedapudilanka and Kanakayilanka were seen making use of boats as the Kanakayalanka causeway was inundated. The officials arranged three boats for the three villages to facilitate movement of people.

 

The Godavari bund at Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal witnessed flood-related erosion and the people of the area are faced with the flood threat.

Though the flood’s intensity has abated in upper reaches of Godavari, it has intensified in East and West Godavari districts. On Sunday night, the head works division in the Irrigation Department discharged 10.08 lakh cusecs of water into the sea at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning.

 

The flood waters reached 32.9 metre level at Polavaram Project. “More than 10 lakh cusecs of waters was discharged at Polavaram Cofferdam and more water will be discharged as per flow,’’ said project superintendent engineer Narasimha Murthy. He said there existed no backwater from the project as all water was discharged into the sea from the 48 gates.

Meanwhile, flood waters inundated all the 44 villages including hamlets in Devipatnam mandal. Victims have moved out from the villages on their own to hired houses or hillocks or to the R&R colonies. Some families at P Gonduru village and Kondamodalu are refusing to vacate. They would evacuate only after completion of the R&R packages, they have told officials.

 

Flood waters entered Puchalanka and Ravilanka in Achanta mandal and Pedalanka and Kanakayilanka villages in Yalamanchili mandal of West Godavari district. Palakollu Rural circle inspector Venkateswara Rao and revenue officials visited the villages and requested them to move out to safer places.

Road connectivity remained snapped for nearly 19 villages in Polavaram mandal as the floodwaters inundated Kothuru Causeway.

Tags: floodwaters polavaram, polavaram project, east godavari district, arigerivarilanka, pedapudilanka, kanakayilanka, gurajapulanka, mummidivaram mandal, sir arthur cotton barrage, dowleswaram, devipatnam mandal, kothuru causeway
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


