Polavaram: Centre averse to bearing extra cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 27, 2021, 3:12 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:28 am IST
There was a change in designs to Rs 7,192 crore from Rs 5,535 crore in the project expenditure
 Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat reiterated the Centre’s earlier stand that it would bear the cost in the execution of Polavaram project as per cost estimates of April 1, 2014, hinting that it would not bear the additional costs. (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Centre evaded a direct reply whether it is going to bear the enhanced cost for execution of Polavaram irrigation project head works due to change in designs to Rs 7,192 crore from Rs 5,535 crore.

In a written reply to a query from a YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat said the AP government informed them that due to change in designs in Polavaram project head works, their cost was escalated to Rs 7,192 crore from Rs 5,535 crore and did not give any direct reply whether the Centre was going to bear the escalated cost or not. However, the minister reiterated the Centre’s earlier stand that it would bear the cost in the execution of Polavaram project as per cost estimates of April 1, 2014, hinting that it would not bear the additional costs.

 

The minister said it was the responsibility of the AP government to execute the Polavaram project by taking into consideration the construction plan and making of designs for various components of the project. He made it clear that the AP government could go ahead with execution in compliance with norms issued on project designs by the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal and Central Water Commission. He also said that based on information given by AP, some changes were made with regard to project designs as per direction from CWC dealing with height in cofferdam in both upstream and downstream, rise in depth for foundation and other works.

 

For another query from the MP on viability for setting up a multi model logistic park in Visakhapatnam, minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari replied that a preliminary estimate was being taken up to set up such a park in Visakhapatnam while ruling out setting up a similar facility in Vijayawada as there was no demand for it based on a preliminary assessment.

