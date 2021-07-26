Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 Male government staf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SHREYA JUYAL
Published Jul 26, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
The employees have to submit the form within one month of marriage, and it needs to be signed by the wife, father, and father-in-law
The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)

Kerala: In an attempt to strengthen the implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 and lessen dowry cases in the state, the Kerala government has issued a circular demanding all male government employees to sign and submit a “no-dowry declaration” within one month of marriage.

The steps have been taken to inculcate a stricter environment against dowry in society. The circular was issued by the Women and Child Development Department on July 16, 2021. The Women and Child Development Department is responsible for the administration and coordination of work related to the prohibition of dowry throughout the state of Kerala. The male employees have to submit the form within one month of marriage, and it needs to be signed by the wife, father, and father-in-law of the employee. The form is to be submitted to the heads of all departments, including private, autonomous, and other institutions that have been directed to obtain the declaration.

 

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”.

The heads have also been asked to compile and maintain a report on all declarations that are received by employees, and submit the report every six months before April 10 and October 10 every year. This report is to be submitted to the District Dowry Prohibition Officer (District Women and Child Development Officer) of the concerned district. The District Officer will then submit a report of the departments that have not furnished the declarations before April 15 and October 15 every year. This procedure has been stated as mandatory under the Act and the Rules, according to the circular.

 

The government has also decided that November 26 will be observed as Dowry Prohibition Day in Kerala, wherein all students in high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will take a pledge to not partake in the taking or giving of dowry during a general assembly at the institution. Last month, Kerala’s Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also suggested that students be made to sign bonds when they take admission in any state institution promising to not partake in dowry.

 

“Universities cannot and should not allow dear degrees to be used as a license to increase the price of a bridegroom in the marriage market… universities have every right to ask the person who is going to get the degree to sign a bond. And it is not extra-legal. This (dowry) is a punishable crime. It is demeaning to the university if the degree given by it is used to demand more dowry,” he said. He also added that the signing of the bond should be extended to parents as well, and that the same rule could be applied for appointments for university jobs too.

 

The decision comes after the state has faced various horrific dowry-related incidents in the past few weeks. On June 22, Vismaya V Nair, a final year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, was found dead at her in-law's house. The death was an alleged suicide. Only a few weeks later, two other women— Archana (24 years old) and Suchitra (19 years old) allegedly died of suicide in Kerala as well; all three women died of the same reason— harassment by the groom and his family over insufficient dowry.

...
Tags: vismaya, anti-dowry law, suchitra, archana, dowry deaths, no dowry declaration, no dowry declaration kerala, dowry kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

India's drug regulator controversially approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in early January without efficacy data. (Representational Image: AFP)

India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

Sunanda Pushkar (left) with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:ANI)

Delhi court likely to pronounce order in Sunanda Pushkar death case tomorrow

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Localised infections would be closely monitored and all out efforts would be made to ensure the pandemic is under check, he said. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

TN govt geared up to face 3rd wave, initiates training prog for medical professionals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Madras HC orders notice to EC on pleas challenging election of Duraimurugan, others

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->