Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 Maharashtra monsoon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas, the government said in a statement
This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)
 This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

Mumbai: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after the recovery of 11 more bodies in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola, while 100 people were still missing, the state government said.

So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas, the government said in a statement.

 

It said till now, 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola.

Besides, 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, while 100 people are still missing, it said.

In Raigad, 53 people were reported missing, in Satara-27, Ratnagiri-14, Thane-four, and Sindhudurg and Kolhapur-one each.

The release further said 34 people were so far injured in Raigad, seven each in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, six in Thane and two in Sindhudurg.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district on Monday and used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas.

Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the state government.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

 

Thackeray had said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures" and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Heavy rains last week caused floods and landslides in some areas of Maharashtra, including the deadliest landslide at Taliye village in the Raigad district.

...
Tags: maharashtra floods
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls. (ANI Photo)

Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister, to continue as caretaker CM

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. (Representative Image: PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned again amid disruptions by oppn members

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Friday, July 16, 2021. (PTI)

Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned oarsman relents, but too early for political obituary

The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. (PTI file photo)

PIL in HC seeks separate toilets for transgenders, court asks Delhi govt to reply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UN calls to halt eviction of one lakh residents of Haryana’s Khori Gaon

A group of UN’s human experts remarked the situation as “unfortunate”, calling to New Delhi to immediately halt the eviction of around 1,00,000 people in Khori Gaon in Faridabad, including 20,000 children, rendering them homeless in the middle of the monsoon season. (Agencies)

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Madras HC orders notice to EC on pleas challenging election of Duraimurugan, others

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->