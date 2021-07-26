Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 Madras HC orders not ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras HC orders notice to EC on pleas challenging election of Duraimurugan, others

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 1:27 pm IST
In his election petition, V Ramu of Gudiyatham, the AIADMK candidate, submitted that rival Duraimuguran won the polls by a thin margin
Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)
 Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6. (Wikimedia Commons)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Election Commission on petitions challenging the win of three candidates, including Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, in the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered the notice to the respective successful candidates and the Election Commission of India, returnable by September 6.

 

Losing candidates from Katpadi, Viralimalai and Perundurai constituencies had challenged the election of Duraimurugan, C Vijayabaskar and S Jayakumar, respectively.

Vijayabaskar and Jayakumar belong to the AIADMK.

In his election petition, V Ramu of Gudiyatham, the AIADMK candidate, submitted that rival Duraimuguran won the election by a thin margin of 746 votes.

He alleged the counting of postal votes was not conducted in the manner envisaged and mandated under the Conduct of Election Rules and the Representation of the People Act, which materially affected his prospects.

 

The Returning Officer failed to refer to the Handbook for Returning Officers issued by the EC, he contended and sought to declare the election of Duraimurugan as void, order re-verification and re-count of all the postal ballots and all votes in certain polling booths and consequently declare him as elected.

In his petition, DMK candidate M Palaniappan, who was defeated by Vijayabaskar in Viralimalai in Puthukottai district, challenged the former Health minister's election.

He alleged that the AIADMK candidate, who won by a margin of 23,644 votes had misused his then official position and indulged in corrupt practices.

 

The third petitioner is KKC Balu of Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi, who contested under the DMK banner and was defeated by a margin of 14,507 votes by AIADMK candidate Jayakumar from Perdundurai in Erode district.

He alleged electoral irregularities by his victorious rival.

...
Tags: madras high court, april 6 elections, aiadmk, duraimurugan, aiadmk candidate
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Police escort arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. (AFP)

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

BS Yediyurappa to resign as Karnataka CM, says an honour to have served the state

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Kerala HC orders release of man who served 18 years in jail in 14 different cases

I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament, Rahul said. (ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest Farm Laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UN calls to halt eviction of one lakh residents of Haryana’s Khori Gaon

A group of UN’s human experts remarked the situation as “unfortunate”, calling to New Delhi to immediately halt the eviction of around 1,00,000 people in Khori Gaon in Faridabad, including 20,000 children, rendering them homeless in the middle of the monsoon season. (Agencies)

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->