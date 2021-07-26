Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2021 Kamal Haasan to atte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 9:33 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 10:43 am IST
Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary standing committee has called the meeting to hear the opinion of the film industry
Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and representatives of the Producers and Directors Guild from the film industry will attend the meeting called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) on Tuesday for the discussion on the Cinematography (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary standing committee has called the meeting to hear the opinion of the film industry.

 

"To hear the views of the individuals/stakeholders/organisations in connection with the examination of the subject 'Review of the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in context of the draft 'Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021," reads the agenda of the parliamentary panel meeting.

Parliamentary committee sources told ANI that "Kamal Haasan will attend the committee meeting on behalf of actors' representative and for the directors and producers they will have to send their concerns through representatives and in writing to the panel."

 

The parliamentary panel has called senior officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to present details regarding the bill before the panel members and its stakeholders.

"Evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in connection with the examination of the subject 'Review of the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' in context of the draft 'Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021," the meeting agenda reads.

Notably, Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021 as it gives "revisional" powers to the Center to re-examine certification of films already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

 

"Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty," tweeted Haasan.

Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought public opinion on the Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. The government is yet to introduce the bill in Parliament.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, cinematography (amendment) bill, cinematography (amendment) bill 2021
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Commuters in a train after the Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Metro start running with full seating capacity; standing in coaches not allowed

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5 am. (Representational image: PTI)

Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes near Hyderabad

The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning. — DC Image.A. Manikanta Kumar

Polavaram gets big inflow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UN calls to halt eviction of one lakh residents of Haryana’s Khori Gaon

A group of UN’s human experts remarked the situation as “unfortunate”, calling to New Delhi to immediately halt the eviction of around 1,00,000 people in Khori Gaon in Faridabad, including 20,000 children, rendering them homeless in the middle of the monsoon season. (Agencies)

Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

200 farmers reach Jantar Mantar for protest against farm laws amid Parliament session

Protesting farmers stage a demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on July 22, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->