India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

Published Jul 26, 2021, 11:13 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 11:13 am IST
For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3 per cent
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)
 A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: With 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 per cent from yesterday's 2.31 per cent.

For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3 per cent.

 

Presently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189.

416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

As per the Union Ministry of Health, 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106.

Presently, the recovery rate is at 97.35 per cent.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 43.51 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

As per the ministry, a total of 45.74 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India so far.

 

