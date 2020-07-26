124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2020 COVID19 racing throu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID19 racing through Telangana districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 26, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
GHMC tops at 641, rest of districts total 952
Non-Covid-19 patients wait at the entrance of the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for medicines even as the authorities closed the gates. — P Surendra Photo
  Non-Covid-19 patients wait at the entrance of the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for medicines even as the authorities closed the gates. — P Surendra Photo

There has been no let-up in the rising Covid-19 cases in Telangana with 1,593 fresh cases reported by the state government on Sunday. Eight more people have been declared dead from the disease taking the fatalities toll to 463 as on 8 p.m., Saturday evening. The total Covid-19 cases in the state have been put at 54,059 so far.

Even as GHMC area continued to register the most cases per day with 641 declared in the bulletin, it is the rest of Telangana that witnessed yet another surge with 952 of the cases reported coming from the districts. Warangal Urban district is fast emerging as one more hotspot for Covid-19 with 131 new cases, while Ranga Reddy district, that envelops Hyderabad city, recorded 171 fresh Coronavirus infections.

 

The past fortnight has witnessed urbanized areas in the districts other than Hyderbad as well as rural Telangana, contributing more and more to the ever increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

Of the total 17,081 beds the government says it has for accommodating Covid-19 patients across the state, those available for occupancy, as on Saturday 8 p.m., fell to 14, 947 from 15,216 on Friday evening indicating that more of the Covid-19 patients may now be requiring hospitalization.

In yet another indication of possible severity of Coronavirus infections among the fresh cases being reported over the past few days, the health department, in its bulletin on Sunday said 1,190 beds with oxygen supply, and 317 ICU beds were occupied by patients as on Saturday evening. In comparison, on Friday, the number of people needing supplementary oxygen was 620 while the number of patients in ICUs was 235.

 

Interestingly, the bulletin which till Friday reported that the state had 471 ventilators in the government Covid-19 hospitals, on Sunday reported a dramatic increase in the ventilator numbers saying 1,117 were now available at these hospitals.

The data released on Sunday morning was on fresh Covid-19 cases whose test results came in the positive between 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The state health department, which used to release the daily Covid-19 bulletin late in the evening every day, had announced on Saturday night that it was not releasing the bulletin on Saturday, and that it would issue the bulletin in a revised format on Sunday morning.

 

Tags: coronavirus in telangana, telangana covid crisis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


