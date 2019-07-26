Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 Telangana HC cracks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC cracks down on arches, banners on roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Judge said GHMC remained mere spectator when rules were being violated.
Officials questioned if they were aware of the laws which can be enforced against the defacement of public property.
 Officials questioned if they were aware of the laws which can be enforced against the defacement of public property.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed a Bonalu festival organiser on Thursday to deposit Rs 50,000 with the GHMC to remove arches which it had illegally set up on the roads.

The court came down heavily on organisers for setting up arches on public roads, hoardings and flex boards which encroach on pavements and road margins and damage the roads. Justice P. Naveen Rao also pulled up the GHMC for not taking action.

 

Justice Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by B. Suresh Kumar of Kache-guda against the inaction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in removing unauthorised arches which were erected in public places at Chappal Bazaar by private persons for the Bonalu festival.

The judge said that the GHMC had remained a mere spectator when rules and regulations were being violated, and asked whether officials were aware of the laws which can be enforced against the defacement of public property.

The court directed the president of the Bujjili Mahankali Temple Young-men Association to deposit `50,000 within three days for setting up unauthorised arches by digging up public roads and occupying more than five feet of road on either side.

The court directed the association to deposit `1 lakh but on the request of its counsel, it halved the amount. Justice Naveen Rao clarified that it was not a caution deposit.

Mr Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, counsel for petitioner Suresh Kumar, said that in spite of court orders, organisers of Bonalu and other events were erecting huge arches on the roads which were hampering the movement of traffic and resulting in accidents and damaging the roads.

Reacting to the submissions of the association that they had been conducting the Bonalu festival for 50 years without causing any disturbance, the court asked they why could not celebrate the festival without erecting flexis and arches.

“Festivals can be celebrated by performing pujas with utmost devotion,” Justice Naveen Rao said.

Reminding the GHMC of its authority to take action against those who violate rules, the court directed the civic authorities to submit a report.

...
Tags: telangana high court, ghmc


Latest From Nation

The college came into focus again this year after the suicide attempt of a first-year B.Sc. student saying there was no scope for a peaceful academic activity for her on the campus.

Kerala’s college of paradoxes

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Maoist threat has Centre retain Chandrababu Naidu NSG cover

Akbaruddin Owais

BJP to target TRS-MIM ties

The visitors serve lunch to the students at Philomena’s LP School, Koonammavu. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRA BOSE)

Kochi: They serve international lessons in village school



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, said the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission would start from February 2020. (Photo: Twitter I @fawadchaudhry)
 

Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka begin Spain vacay with passionate kiss; see

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka's passionate kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy: 'My mother is most excited'

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Telangana: Drums, songs, dance for donkey’s wedding to please rain god

We believe that rains should arrive in the next one week, he added. (Representational Image)
 

Don’t say Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 have same camera design

Taking to Twitter, Geskin states, “Don’t say that Pixel 4 have the same camera design as iPhone 11”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Grant full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest: India to Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

4 BJP MLAs in contact with me, want to join MP govt: Computer Baba

Namdas Tyagi, who was a minister of state in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, had quit from his position last year accusing the chief minister of not paying heed to his proposals on issues such as the condition of cows and alleged illegal mining in Narmada river. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NCW demands Azam Khan's disqualification from parliament over sexist remark

'It is shameful that young leaders like Akhilesh Yadav stand in support of Azam Khan. Since Azam Khan said it in parliament Commission cannot intervene in it,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Despite SC order, triple talaq practice continued, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Replying to the debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, the law minister questioned the opposition to up to three year jail term for the husband who gives instant triple talaq. (Photo: File)

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham