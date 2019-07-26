Supreme Court recommends 3 advocates for Telangana High Court

From Andhra Pradesh, the names of Mr R. Raghunandan Rao, Mr Battu Devanand, Mr D. Ramesh and Mr N. Jayasurya were recommended to be appointed as judges of the AP High Court.

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday resolved to recommend the names of three advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court and four advocates as the judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

At the meeting held on Thursday, the Collegium which also comprises Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice N.V. Ramana decided to recommend to the Union government to appoint judges to the two High Courts.

From Telangana state, the collegium recommended the names of Mr T. Vinod Kumar (standing counsel, commercial taxes), Mr A. Abhishek Reddy (standing counsel, TS Higher Education Council) and Mr K. Lakshman (Assistant Solicitor General of India at the TS High Court) for elevation to the bench.

From Andhra Pradesh, the names of Mr R. Raghunandan Rao, Mr Battu Devanand, Mr D. Ramesh and Mr N. Jayasurya were recommended to be appointed as judges of the AP High Court.

These seven names had been recommended by the Chief Justice of the erstwhile common High Court at Hyderabad on October 9, 2018.

After assessing the merit and suitability of the advocates recommended for elevation, the Supreme Court Collegium scrutinised the material on record and observations of the justice department on the complaints received against the probables and decided to recommend their names to the Centre.