Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 Supreme Court recomm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court recommends 3 advocates for Telangana High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:22 am IST
These seven names had been recommended by the Chief Justice of the erstwhile common High Court at Hyderabad on October 9, 2018.
From Andhra Pradesh, the names of Mr R. Raghunandan Rao, Mr Battu Devanand, Mr D. Ramesh and Mr N. Jayasurya were recommended to be appointed as judges of the AP High Court.
 From Andhra Pradesh, the names of Mr R. Raghunandan Rao, Mr Battu Devanand, Mr D. Ramesh and Mr N. Jayasurya were recommended to be appointed as judges of the AP High Court.

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday resolved to recommend the names of three advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court and four advocates as the judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

At the meeting held on Thursday, the Collegium which also comprises Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice N.V. Ramana decided to recommend to the Union government to appoint judges to the two High Courts.

 

From Telangana state, the collegium recommended the names of Mr T. Vinod Kumar (standing counsel, commercial taxes), Mr A. Abhishek Reddy (standing counsel, TS Higher Education Council) and Mr K. Lakshman (Assistant Solicitor General of India at the TS High Court) for elevation to the bench.

From Andhra Pradesh, the names of Mr R. Raghunandan Rao, Mr Battu Devanand, Mr D. Ramesh and Mr N. Jayasurya were recommended to be appointed as judges of the AP High Court.

These seven names had been recommended by the Chief Justice of the erstwhile common High Court at Hyderabad on October 9, 2018.

After assessing the merit and suitability of the advocates recommended for elevation, the Supreme Court Collegium scrutinised the material on record and observations of the justice department on the complaints received against the probables and decided to recommend their names to the Centre.

...
Tags: chief justice ranjan gogoi, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The college came into focus again this year after the suicide attempt of a first-year B.Sc. student saying there was no scope for a peaceful academic activity for her on the campus.

Kerala’s college of paradoxes

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Centre votes to retain Chandrababu Naidu’s Z+ cover

Akbaruddin Owais

BJP to target TRS-MIM ties

The visitors serve lunch to the students at Philomena’s LP School, Koonammavu. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRA BOSE)

Kochi: They serve international lessons in village school



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, said the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission would start from February 2020. (Photo: Twitter I @fawadchaudhry)
 

Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka begin Spain vacay with passionate kiss; see

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka's passionate kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy: 'My mother is most excited'

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Telangana: Drums, songs, dance for donkey’s wedding to please rain god

We believe that rains should arrive in the next one week, he added. (Representational Image)
 

Don’t say Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 have same camera design

Taking to Twitter, Geskin states, “Don’t say that Pixel 4 have the same camera design as iPhone 11”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Grant full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest: India to Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

4 BJP MLAs in contact with me, want to join MP govt: Computer Baba

Namdas Tyagi, who was a minister of state in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, had quit from his position last year accusing the chief minister of not paying heed to his proposals on issues such as the condition of cows and alleged illegal mining in Narmada river. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NCW demands Azam Khan's disqualification from parliament over sexist remark

'It is shameful that young leaders like Akhilesh Yadav stand in support of Azam Khan. Since Azam Khan said it in parliament Commission cannot intervene in it,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Despite SC order, triple talaq practice continued, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Replying to the debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, the law minister questioned the opposition to up to three year jail term for the husband who gives instant triple talaq. (Photo: File)

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham