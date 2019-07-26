Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini Sriharan out on 1 month parole

It was only a month's parole from jail for Nalini, yet her 'reunion' with her mother Padma on Thursday turned out to be, understandably, very emotional as both broke down crying. Picture shows Padma welcoming Nalini with aarathi as she arrived at the house they have rented out at Vellore for stay during this one month's parole to arrange for the wedding of her daughter Harithra, a medical practitioner in the UK.

Vellore: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on Thursday on 30-day parole to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. Daughter Harithra, a medical practitioner in London, is expected to join her in the next few days, according to sources.

Stepping out of the Special Prison for Women here, the 52-year-old - the longest serving woman prisoner of the country - was dressed in golden yellow sari and was escorted by armed police to a house her mother Padma has rented on her behalf in Vellore, instead of spending the parole period at their house in Royapettah.

This house at Rangapuram in Vellore belongs to a pro-Tamil, Dravidian outfit leader.

It was an emotional ‘reunion’ as Padma welcomed her daughter with aarathi and both broke down. Padma and Nalini’s brother Bagyanathan and his family, besides Harithra and a few close relatives will be staying at this place during the parole period, sources said.

This is the first time that Nalini has come out on parole in the last 28 years since her arrest in June 1991 along with husband Sriharan @ Murugan, at the Saidapet bus stand. She had earlier availed of emergency paroles that lasted just a few hours - for her brother Bagyanathan’s marriage (2004), the death of her police inspector father Sankara Narayanan (2016) and his 13th day ceremonies.

This time too, Nalini had herself argued her case in the Madras High Court, seeking six months parole to complete her daughter’s marriage - she had broken down in the court recounting that she had done nothing so far for her daughter (delivered in Chengalpet Government Hospital during the incarceration) and should be allowed at least now to perform her duty as mother to get her married. The court in that session earlier this month granted her parole of 30 days, which would not be included in her total term of imprisonment.

Nalini signed a 12-point agreement with the prison authorities before her release, pledging good conduct during the parole and conceding that the parole would be cancelled if she violates any of those conditions. They include ban on interacting with the media and political persons and promise she would not disrupt public peace. Also, she would have to appear before the Sathuvachary police station daily and sign a register. Her legal adviser, P Pugazhenthi said the date of Harithra’s marriage is likely to be announced in a couple of weeks.

Besides Nalini, six others, including her husband Sriharan alias Murugan, a Sri Lankan national, are serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The former prime minister was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber Dhanu during an election rally at Sriperumpudur on May 21, 1991.