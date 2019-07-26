Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani seek ‘exemplary action’ against Azam Khan

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Irani said remarks of Khan in during debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a 'blot' on all legislators, including men.
Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'The remark (Azam Khan’s) is utterly condemnable. I thank every member who supported a woman.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Women members in Lok Sabha on Friday spoke in one voice condemning the sexiest remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a “blot” on all legislators, including men.

 

“This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable,” Irani said.

Demanding the Lok Sabha speaker to take “exemplary action” against Khan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The remark (Azam Khan’s) is utterly condemnable. I thank every member who supported a woman. (But) To politicise an issue related to women is outrageous, we have to stand together. Let us stand together and speak in one voice which is what I thought was happening here. But why the hesitation, why the dilemma?”

“There should not be any conditions attached, no riders. We are looking towards you to an exemplary action from you (LS Speaker), so that never ever would a woman be treated in such a way,” she said.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Cutting across party lines, several MPs condemned Azam Khan’s remarks and demanded strict action against him.

