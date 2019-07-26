Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 Mumbai NCP chief Sac ...
Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:39 am IST
According to sources, Mr Ahir was miffed over reports that some other leader would replace him.
 Sachin Ahir

Mumbai: An embattled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hit by several major defections in the past few weeks, received yet another blow on Thursday after its Mumbai unit chief, Sachin Ahir, joined the Shiv Sena. According to sources, Mr Ahir was miffed over reports that some other leader would replace him.

He said that he would not attempt to sow division in his former party.

 

“I am not the person who engages in the splitting of a party. I will not do so in the future as well. However, anybody willing to join me of his or her own accord is welcome to do so. Since last night, many NCP leaders have been telling me that they too want to switch sides,” Mr Ahir said.

The NCP, meanwhile, flayed Mr Ahir, alleging that he had jumped ship because he “lacked the guts to fight the forthcoming Assembly polls”.

NCP’s spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Ahir’s joining the Shiv Sena will have no bearing on our party's poll prospects.

...
