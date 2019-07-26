Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 Lok Sabha criminalis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha criminalises triple talaq, Opposition cries foul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Despite strong criticism, the Bill sailed through the Lok Sabha, with 303 voting in favour and 78 against.
The new law provides for a jail term of up to three years for Muslim men who can get an instant divorce by uttering ‘Talaq’ thrice.
New Delhi: Despite strong criticism from the Opposition over the criminalisation of triple talaq, or Talaq-e-Biddat, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protec-tion of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, that will protect Muslim women from instant triple talaq.

The Bill replaces the ordinance promulgated in February making instant talaq a cognisable offence and provides for three years’ imprisonment for the husband.

 

Several parties like the Congress, AIMIM, DMK, Trinamul, SP, BSP, CPM and the JD(U) opposed the Bill and demanded it be sent to a standing committee of Parliament.

While responding to the objections raised by members on the Bill, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said this law was not discriminatory and all apprehensions expressed by the members had been addres-sed. He added that since the Congress faltered in 1986 in the Shah Bano case, the NDA had to stand with Muslim women.

“Had you taken a stand then (in 1986), the credit for this law would have gone to you. Even with a massive majority of over 400, the Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi backtracked on the Shah Bano verdict, doing grave injustice to Muslim women,” Mr Prasad said.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Shayara Bano vs Union of India case against triple talaq was filed in the Supreme Court in 2013 when the UPA was in power, but no response was filed by that government.

“It is when we took over in 2014 and the file came to me, I asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what to do about it. He told me: Stand with them (Muslim women),” the minister said.

“I urge members of the Lok Sabha not to see the triple talaq issue from the prism of religion. It is an issue of gender justice, gender parity and gender dignity…. Gender justice is the fundamental philosophy of India’s Constitution. More than 20 Islamic countries of the world have regulated triple talaq. So why shouldn't a secular country like India not regulate it by making a law?" Mr Prasad added.

He went on to say that according to Amir Ali's commentary on Mohammedan Laws, even Prophet Mohammed had directed a person to take back his wife after he had given triple talaq to her.

“Similarly, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in its affidavit before the Supreme Court had said that it will direct Muslim men not to practice triple talaq. Did they do anything for that? Many Muslim women had met me and they congratulated me on the passing of the  Bill by saying that it was like Id and August 15 celebration for them,” the minister said.

Mr Prasad referred to media reports to show that instant triple talaq was still being practised despite the Supreme Court’s ban.

He said between January 2017 till July 24, 2019, 574 cases of triple talaq were reported. Of these, 345 cases were reported after the Supreme Court verdict banning triple talaq and 101 cases were reported after the ordinance.

...
Tags: talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq), 2019 lok sabha


