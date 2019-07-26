Cong started it, we would end it: BJP fumes amid claims of 4 MLAs to switch loyalty

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker NP Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Indore/Bhopal: On Thursday, self-styled godman Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba said four more BJP MLAs want to support the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh. His statement came a day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Computer Baba said: “Four BJP MLAs are in contact with me. I will present them before you (media) when Kamal Nath asks me to do so.”

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker NP Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting on Wednesday.

Amid the political bitterness, the Chief Minister sought the opposition’s support in the state’s growth. “We expect that the opposition extends support with positivity in state’s progress. We have been given the mandate and we hope the opposition honours this mandate,” Nath wrote on Twitter.

However, BJP leaders didn’t seem impressed. “The Congress has started this game and we would end this,” said party legislator Narottam Mishra.

Sources said the party’s central leadership has sought a report from senior functionaries, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargav and Mishra.

Former home minister Bhupendra Singh rubbished Computer Baba’ claims of four BJP MLAs being in touch with his party and said the BJP did not believe in ‘horse-trading’.

BJP state unit chief Rakesh Singh said nothing had gone wrong and things were under control.

BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 when it was put to vote in the Assembly.