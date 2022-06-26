  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2022 TRS infighting turns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS infighting turns ugly, Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Reddy was proceeding to the residence of Krishna Rao in response to an 'open challenge' thrown by the latter for a public debate
B. Harshavardhan Reddy. (DC FIle Image)
 B. Harshavardhan Reddy. (DC FIle Image)

Hyderabad: The infighting in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) turned murkier on Sunday when party's MLA B. Harshavardhan Reddy was arrested by police when he was on his way to the residence of former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Harshavardhan Reddy represents the Kollapur Assembly constituency in Mahbubnagar district.

Harshavardhan Reddy was proceeding to the residence of Krishna Rao in response to an 'open challenge' thrown by the latter for a public debate on corruption and development in the Kollapur constituency during their tenures. Tension prevailed in Kollapur as the supporters of  Harshavardhan Reddy and Krishna Rao gathered in large numbers at their residences and threatened to attack each other if anyone tries to obstruct the public debate.

Both the TRS leaders have been at loggerheads since 2019 due to which the party has been vertically split into two groups in Kollapur with each group trying to dominate the other.

The infighting began after Harshavardhan Reddy, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly polls defeating TRS candidate Jupally Krishna Rao, defected to the TRS later. The TRS leadership welcomed Harshavardhan Reddy into the party fold despite stiff opposition from Jupally and his supporters.

Since the induction of Harshavardhan Reddy, both the leaders and their supporters are openly fighting on the streets causing embarrassment to the party leadership. The repeated attempts by the party leadership to patch up the differences between the two proved futile in the last three years.

 

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had visited the residence of Krishna Rao in Kollapur last week and asked him to take part in the party’s and the government’s programmes actively along with Harshavardhan Reddy. But Rama Rao's efforts failed to bear fruit as Krishna Rao levelled serious corruption charges against the MLA soon after Rama Rao’s visit and dared the MLA to come for an open debate at the Ambedkar Chowk on Sunday.

In response, the MLA declared that he would visit Krishna Rao’s residence for debate as political activity at the Ambedkar Chowk would cause inconvenience to people. The police, however, refused to grant permission to hold any public debates in the town citing law and order issues.

 

The incumbent MLA, however, went ahead with scores of his supporters to visit Krishna Rao's residence, forcing the police to intervene and take him into custody.

The arrest triggered protests from the MLA's supporters who staged a dharna at the bus station demanding the release of their leader.

Krishna Rao, however. termed the incident a 'political drama', enacted by Harshavardhan Reddy and accused the latter of getting himself arrested to skip the public debate.

Later, Harshavardhan Reddy stated that he had all the evidence against Krishna Rao to prove how he looted banks by defaulting on loans, resorted to corruption and failed to develop the Kollapur constituency during his stint as the minister and MLA earlier. He said he tried to expose all his misdeeds before the people but Krishna Rao prevented him from coming to his residence by approaching the police.

 

...
Tags: b. harshavardhan reddy
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock

The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years. — DC Image

Roll back Agnipath scheme: Revanth Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

No jobs for arsonists, declare armed forces

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

PM first proposer for Murmu as Prez

Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->