  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2022 Prime Minister heads ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 7:46 am IST
The PM is visiting Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 for the G7 summit, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Hours before his departure to Germany on a two-day visit to attend the G7 Summit as a Special invitee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening said that during the sessions of the Summit he will "be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy." The PM is visiting Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 for the summit of the G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations.

Mr Modi is attending the G7 Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the G7 chair.

According to official sources, the PM will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates and will have over 15 hectic engagements during his around 60-hour stay in the two nations. He will be speaking at the Summit on Monday and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden on both Sunday and Monday.

In a statement ahead of his visit, Mr Modi said that he looked forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

"It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit," Mr Modi said.

 

He added, "During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as the environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting the leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit. While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies and also enriching our relations with European countries."

 

From Germany, Mr Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

He said, "On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on June 28 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."

The meeting is expected to further strengthen India-UAE strategic ties, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

...
Tags: prime minister modi, g7 summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 26 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Modi to spend two days in Hyderabad during BJP meet

Mekapati Vikram Reddy (second from left) — By arrangement

YSRC confident of easy win in Atmakur by-poll

This means aqua farmers having tanks in less than five acres’ land located in aqua zone will get power tariff concession of ₹5.39 per unit. Those having tanks in more than five acres’ land located in aqua and non-aqua zones will get power tariff concession of ₹3.04 per unit. — Representational image/DC

AP e-survey to extend aqua farmers cheaper power



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM first proposer for Murmu as Prez

Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Centre amends rule for appointment of CDS, retired officers in fray

The post of CDS has been vacant after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. (ANI)

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Expecting 7.5 pc economic growth rate this year: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->