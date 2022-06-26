  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2022 Haj pilgrims from TS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Haj pilgrims from TS left in lurch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 1:09 am IST
By Saturday, close to 1500 Haj pilgrims had left for Saudi Arabia in four batches
Pilgrims of one of the batches sent from the state said that there is one washing machine and one fridge for 200 people at their hotel. (PTI)
 Pilgrims of one of the batches sent from the state said that there is one washing machine and one fridge for 200 people at their hotel. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A section of Haj pilgrims from the state took to social media to hit out at authorities over an array of issues, ranging from inconveniences during flights to lack of amenities at the hotel they are being accommodated in.

Pilgrims of one of the batches sent from the state said that there is one washing machine and one fridge for 200 people at their hotel.

By Saturday, close to 1500 Haj pilgrims had left for Saudi Arabia in four batches. 

“Our phone is not functioning, as the SIM provided is yet to be activated. They have taken all the information, including fingerprints, but what is the use when these SIMs are not working?” said one Ghouse, who is staying at a hotel provided by the Haj Committee.

An elderly pilgrim in his 70s was also worried about not being able to make or receive calls. “We recharged the phone after being provided with a new SIM, but it’s not working,” he said in a video on social media.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Osman Al-Hajri, a social activist who is getting updates from Saudi Arabia said that promised facilities failed to reach pilgrims. “The Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj officers), who are accompanying these batches, are not experienced and unable to deal with the situation. I request the board’s chairman to personally visit Saudi Arabia to ensure they don’t face inconvenience. Most of them are elderly and they have spent lots of money to complete the Haj smoothly,” he said.

Osman said that some NRIs who met the pilgrims also told him that there was no proper sanitation and only a single refrigerator and washing machine, each, for over 200 people.

 

However, board chairman Md. Saleem refuted the claims, saying they were politically motivated. “We have ensured that facilities are provided to them. Now that they have reached safely, local authorities will be taking care of some of the responsibilities. Khadim-ul-Hujjaj are also taking care of them. There may be one or two individuals who may be doing this intentionally. Otherwise, everything is going on smoothly,” he said.

...
Tags: haj pilgrims, telangana haj committee
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 26 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Modi to spend two days in Hyderabad during BJP meet

Mekapati Vikram Reddy (second from left) — By arrangement

YSRC confident of easy win in Atmakur by-poll



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM first proposer for Murmu as Prez

Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

J&K to host G-20 summit events; Pakistan may object

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other world leaders at the 3rd Session of the G-20 Summit, in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. (PIB/PTI file Photo)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->