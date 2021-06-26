Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2021 Tomar appeals farmer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tomar appeals farmers to end 7-month long protest, says ready to resume talks

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2021, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 5:22 pm IST
Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems, leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates
Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)
 Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As farmers' protest against the new farm laws entered eighth month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation while saying that the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of three legislations.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

 

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for seven months now in protest against the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at MSP.

The Supreme Court has put on hold the implementation of the three laws till further orders and has set up a committee to find solutions. The committee has submitted its report.

"I want to convey through your (media) that farmers should end their agitation. ....Many are in favour of these new laws across the country. Still, some farmers have any issue with provisions of the laws, Government of India is ready to listen and discuss with them," Tomar tweeted.

 

He said the government held 11 rounds of consultations with protesting farmer unions. The government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) and is procuring more quantity at MSP.

Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. Three union ministers, including Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal, have held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmer unions.

In the last meeting on January 22, the government's negotiations with 41 farmer groups hit a roadblock as the unions squarely rejected the Centre's proposal of putting the laws on suspension.

 

During the 10th round of talks held on January 20, the Centre had offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi's borders.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

 

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) President Anil Ghanwat and agriculture economists Pramod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati are the other members on the panel. They have completed the consultation process with stakeholders and submitted the report.

 

Tags: farmers protest, farm laws, farmer agitation, protesting farmers, farmer unions


