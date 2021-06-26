Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2021 Tamil Nadu reports f ...
Tamil Nadu reports first 'Delta Plus' variant fatality

Published Jun 26, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Those tested positive for the Delta Plus variant include a 32 year old nurse from Chennai and another individual from Kancheepuram district
Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said three positive cases of the new 'Delta Plus' variant were identified of which two have recovered. (Representational image: AFP)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has registered its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 with a person from Madurai succumbing to it, according to the state health department.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said three positive cases of the new 'Delta Plus' variant were identified of which two have recovered.

 

Those tested positive for the Delta Plus variant include a 32 year old nurse from Chennai and another individual from Kancheepuram district.

"After the death of the Madurai patient, the samples were collected, which confirmed that it was 'Delta Plus' variant," he said.

However, the patient's contacts have tested negative.

According to the Union health ministry, after Maharashtra with the maximum of 20 cases of 'Delta Plus' , nine people in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the new variant as of Friday.

 

