Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2021 Sudden spurt in COVI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sudden spurt in COVID deaths in Kurnool; 1,139 deaths in May, highest in 14 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 26, 2021, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 9:03 am IST
In April 2020, when the Covid-19 deaths started, Kurnool reported just 53 deaths
The birth-death data revealed by the KMC now confirmed the fears of massive deaths due to the pandemic, more than reported by official agencies. (Representational Image/AP)
 The birth-death data revealed by the KMC now confirmed the fears of massive deaths due to the pandemic, more than reported by official agencies. (Representational Image/AP)

KURNOOL: A sudden increase in deaths registered in May at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has confirmed the fears about the Covid-19’s devastating effect on the lives here. The number of deaths outnumbered the number of births registered during the month.

KMC data, shared with Deccan Chronicle, showed May alone recorded 1,139 deaths, the highest in the past 14 months. During the month, there were 1078 births.

 

In April 2020, when the Covid-19 deaths started, Kurnool reported just 53 deaths. In the last four months of 2021, a period that also saw the second wave of the pandemic, 2,419 deaths were registered.

Ironically, the district as a whole registered just 811 deaths due to Covid19 ever since the deaths caused by Coronavirus started to be registered. The skewed nature of the data collected by KMC needs to be reviewed, said a retired bureaucrat.

Kurnool was one of the first cities hit by Covid infections in the state following the arrival of the Tablighi Jama-ath return-ees from Delhi. During the first blow, the city lost some famous doctors and frontline workers.

 

The birth-death data revealed by the KMC now confirmed the fears of massive deaths due to the pandemic, more than reported by official agencies, said a resident in Ganigalli, the cramped locality in the old city that bore the brunt of Covid-19 and lost many lives.

Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) that has been converted into a full-service Covid hospital with all its 1,200 beds witnessed at least 30 deaths every day.

The hospital superintendent G. Narendranath Reddy said as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, deaths are classified as primary, secondary, and tertiary.

 

“Though the number of deaths remai-ned high, we are classifying them as Covid deaths when the death occurred only due to Covid infection,” Reddy said.

“If the patient had other ailments like cancer, cardiac-related diseases, or any other co-morbidity, even though such patients got admitted to hospital due to Covid-19, his death was not classified as due to Covid19. That is the reason why the medical bulletin showed less number of deaths,” Reddy said.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah rejected the KMC data and said the abnormal death cases in May were improbable. He said the Covid bulletin issued by the state government was accurate as far as this district was concerned.

 

KGGH superintendent G. Narendranath Reddy noted that there are several private nursing homes in the KMC area. Most of the deaths could have happened there. Dr Praveen, a private nursing home doctor, however, said the deaths were abnormally higher in the second wave in the last three months

...
Tags: covid death, covid deaths andhra pradesh, kurnool municipal corporation, kmc data
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Horoscope 26 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

There are strong allegations that forest officials are deliberately not making serious efforts to trap the furious tiger named A2 that killed two persons within a month last year. (Representational image: DC)

Migrant tigers set off Asifabad podu farmers’ exodus

Nagababu, Prakash Raj and Sana ignore COVID-19 protocols during the meeting of Movie Artistes Association at the film chambers in Hyderabad. (DC)

Film stars ignore COVID-19 protocol at Movie Artistes Association’s election meeting

The Srisailam project shared by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (DC file photo)

TRS says AP stealing water, badmouths YSR and Jagan

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

High Court give last chance to Telangana to give compensation for acquired land



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctors protest failure to arrest policeman for assault in Kerala

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) boycotted outpatient duties while casualty, urgent and necessary surgeries, labour room, IP treatment, COVID-19 treatment were not affected. (Representational Image: PTI)

Have cancelled Class 12 board exam, will declare result by July 31: AP tells SC

The apex court had on Thursday told Andhra Pradesh government that it was not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Won't allow Class 12 exams unless sure of 'no fatality', Supreme Court tells Andhra

The top court is hearing a plea seeking directions to state governments not to hold board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham