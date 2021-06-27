SALT to enhance education in Andhra Pradesh

Minister Suresh said that this is a World Bank special project and is being implemented for the first time in over 10 years. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has decided to introduce revolutionary changes in the education sector in the next five years with the help of the Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project for which the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) sanctioned $250 million for a period of five years.

Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said that this is the first of its innovative project for training teachers, facilitating state-level assessment and establishing an effective education management and information system.

Suresh said that SALT would focus on important key areas such as strengthening the foundation of learning, teacher-student interactions, improving the quality of teaching, organisational capabilities and providing quality services by strengthening the involvement of social organisations.

Minister Suresh said that this is a World Bank special project and is being implemented for the first time in over 10 years. The World Bank would also extend the project to the states which have the capacity to implement it. He stated that it is a matter of pride for such a project to be implemented in AP.

He explained that the scheme is being implemented with the integration of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and consultants will be selected from internationally renowned consulting companies.

An IAS officer and a joint director-level officer would be appointed to supervise the scheme in the state. Steps would be taken to set up schools in all districts across the state on the lines of those set up for physically challenged children in Kadapa district.

The minister said that action plans would be prepared for the improvement of basic amenities in the schools including toilets and drinking water and further security and protection of the students and schools. He said that Learning Management Systems, SCERT and DIET would be linked for the betterment of the education system. He further said that a Personal Adaptive Learning would be started in the schools and a state assessment cell would be set up for assessments. Social audit with parents committees would also be formed at the schools.

Principal secretary (school education) B Rajasekar, director of school education V. Chinaveerabadhrudu, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan director K. Vetriselvi and other officials participated in the review meeting.