Polavaram cofferdam causing hardships in Godavari districts

KAKINADA: Construction of cofferdam as part of Polavaram Project is causing great hardships to people in Devipatnam Mandal and Polavaram project-affected villages of East and West Godavari districts.

In the past, even at the level of 14 plus metres, waters in River Godavari used to flow freely. But with the cofferdam constructed, water levels are not moving along freely up to 25 plus metres.

The problem emerged when Polavaram Project officials released 15,000 cusecs of water from 42 gates through the approach channel and spillway towards Dowleswaram Barrage. Water levels went up to more than 25 meters. Backwaters entered Devipatnam Mandal and other project-affected villages, forcing people to evacuate themselves from their villages. Some of the people have moved to nearby hillocks with their belongings.

Dandangi-Thoyeeru road has got cut off due to floodwaters. As a result, transportation facility to nearly 40 villages has been affected from Devipatnam. Rampachodavaram ASP G. Bindu Madhav said police personnel are on high alert and creating awareness among people of various villages to reach safer places.

Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee member Thailam Gangadhara Rao said floodwaters have affected villages including Devipatnam, Thoyeeru, Gangugula Gondi, Yenugulagudem, Mulapadu, Agraharam, Madipalli, Manturu, Kachuluru, Penikalapadu, Gonduru, Talluru, Kondamodalu, Thativada, Kathanapalli and Somarlapadu.

East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy maintained that there is no flood threat at present in Polavaram project-affected villages, as only 15,000 cusecs of water is being released.