KCR to call all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to call an all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for Chief Minister dalit- empowerment scheme in Hyderabad on June 27. In the meeting, Dalit public representatives, all Dalit MPs, MLAs, MLCs from all political parties are likely to participate.

As per the official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to have an all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for the CM dalit- empowerment-scheme on June 27 (Sunday) at Pragati Bhavan here. The proposed meeting will start at 11.30 AM at Pragati Bhavan.

In the meeting, the Dalit public representatives, all Dalit MPs, MLAs, MLCs from all the political parties including the opposition AIMIM, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties floor leaders are likely to participate.

The Chief Minister contacted CPM and CPI party's state secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy, Tammineni Veerabhadram over the phone requesting to send their senior Dalit leaders to the meeting. The CM has also decided to invite other Dalit leaders who have awareness and working for the progress and development of Dalits. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Officials, and other higher officials from the Government departments would also participate in the meeting.

The Telangana government is working for the welfare of Dalits in all the sectors. The proposed meeting would discuss at length the qualitative changes that the government can bring in and the measures to be taken to attain this. CM KCR said that the all-party meeting would discuss the welfare and development of Dalits and finalise the guidelines for the same.