First Delta plus case detected in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The first Covid-19 Delta plus variant case was registered in Andhra Pradesh at Tirupati.

Minister for medical and health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas informed that the the infected person has recovered and is healthy. The officials are taking all measures to contain the further spread of the variant.

After attending the review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Covid-19 and vaccination, he said the new strain did not spread to others. He called upon the people not to worry about the variant as it was found in only one person and no new case was found anywhere else in the state.

Chittoor district medical and health officer Dr Srihari Rao said that a person from Tirumalareddy Nagar, Tirupati, was admitted to the hospital on April 3 with Covid symptoms. On April 4, a sample was collected for testing and on April 5 test reports confirmed that he was Covid positive. Coronavirus treatment was given and the person recovered and was discharged.

Dr Srihari Rao said that at that time the health officials collected 40 samples randomly which were sent to the CCMB for tests in April. He said a report was received from the CCMB on June 23 which confirmed that this person was infected from Coronavirus Delta plus variant. He said that officials are monitoring the person and he is in perfect health. He further said that the staff collected 16 samples from the area where the person lives and sent them to CCMB for tests.