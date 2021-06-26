Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2021 Delta Plus variant: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2021, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 4:01 pm IST
Health Minister K Sudhakar had said there are two cases of Delta plus variant in the state, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru
Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)
 Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Centre has urged Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures, including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in this regard. Pointing out that this variant has been found in Mysuru district, the letter dated June 25 said, "the Public Health Response, in this case while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent."

 

"Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis," it said.

The letter also asks the state to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established. Similar measures have been suggested to seven states other than Karnataka.

 

According to INSACOG, the Delta Plus variant which is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC) has characteristics like, increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday had held a meeting with senior Ministers and officials and instructed officials to maintain vigil over the "Delta Plus" variant of coronavirus, especially in border districts.

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday had said there are two cases of Delta plus variant in the state, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms. Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

 

...
Tags: delta plus variant, containment measures, covid-19, covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu reports first Delta plus variant of Covid-19, a nurse from Chennai
India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states
First Delta plus case detected in Andhra Pradesh
48 Delta Plus cases detected in India; highest cases in these 6 states

Latest From Nation

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Tokyo Olympics: TN CM Stalin announces Rs 3 crore prize money for gold medal winners

Kamal Haasan had earlier announced that he will take measures to strengthen the party. (PTI Photo)

Kamal Haasan announces new appointments, to also be MNM General Secretary

The women dependents of those persons, who died due to COVID-19 and belonged to the age group of 18- 60 years, were eligible for the loan. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala women agency's loan scheme to help kin of COVID victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Twitter 'withholds' 35 tweets after legal request from India

Twitter has been in the eye of a storm over failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. (AFP)

Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China

A view of US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan, ahead of a Passage Exercise with INS Kochi and INS Teg, during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on June 23 & 24. (PTI Photo)

Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata, law minister

The top court was hearing three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham